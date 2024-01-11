Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $435.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,306. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $439.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

