Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $437.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

