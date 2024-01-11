Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,877,000 after buying an additional 3,236,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOG traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,198. The company has a market cap of $585.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.39. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

