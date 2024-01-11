Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.96. 1,208,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,250. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.