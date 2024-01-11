Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Reduced by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $235.42. 1,766,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,173. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $331.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.49 and a 200-day moving average of $222.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

