Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 17.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $237.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $335.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.