Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 20.5% of Libra Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VTI stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $235.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,280. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.01. The stock has a market cap of $332.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

