Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,928,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after acquiring an additional 72,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,526,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,588,000 after acquiring an additional 491,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.