Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises 2.5% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the third quarter worth $234,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 65.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 105.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.89. 11,391 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.07. The company has a market capitalization of $595.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

