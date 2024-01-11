Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTV traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.90. 1,559,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

