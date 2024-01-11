Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

