Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.05.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,641. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $193.89 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $157.30 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

