Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Trading 2.9% Higher

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $199.67 and last traded at $199.43. 411,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 787,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.98 and a 200-day moving average of $194.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,550 shares of company stock worth $8,005,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

