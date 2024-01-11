Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VRLAF remained flat at $44.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85. Verallia Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

Get Verallia Société Anonyme alerts:

Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Verallia Société Anonyme produces and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food industry worldwide. It also provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.