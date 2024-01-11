Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VRLAF remained flat at $44.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85. Verallia Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.
Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Verallia Société Anonyme
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.