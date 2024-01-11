Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,230,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105,425 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.68% of Vericel worth $74,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,632,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,757,000 after purchasing an additional 201,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vericel by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vericel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 78,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vericel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,089,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 54,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of Vericel stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,286. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VCEL

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.