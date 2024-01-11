Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.86. 203,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.74.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

