VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.19% of VICI Properties worth $56,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE VICI opened at $31.52 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

