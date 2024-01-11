Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of VSQTF stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 1,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,214. Victory Square Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

