Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 7%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $20.84. 2,496,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,109,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.