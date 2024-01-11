Viola Ventures V.C. Management 4 Ltd. Has $75.30 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Viola Ventures V.C. Management 4 Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096,929 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for 22.5% of Viola Ventures V.C. Management 4 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Viola Ventures V.C. Management 4 Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Unity Software worth $75,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of U. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $71,621,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,652,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,652,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,073,855.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 403,586 shares in the company, valued at $11,373,053.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:U traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $35.03. 3,951,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,348,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.