VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VPR Brands stock remained flat at $0.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. VPR Brands has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

