Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Down 96.6% in December

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vycor Medical Stock Performance
Shares of VYCO remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. Vycor Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
About Vycor Medical
