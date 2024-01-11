Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Down 96.6% in December

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vycor Medical Stock Performance

Shares of VYCO remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. Vycor Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Vycor Medical alerts:

About Vycor Medical

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

Receive News & Ratings for Vycor Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vycor Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.