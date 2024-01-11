W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.
