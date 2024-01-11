W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.57.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.