W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBFree Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.