Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.