Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 195,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.3 %

WBA stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

