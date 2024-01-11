Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $55,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.82. The company had a trading volume of 947,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $432.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average of $158.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.