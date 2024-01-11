Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $160.41. 2,246,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,565. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.