Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.35. The stock had a trading volume of 396,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.48.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

