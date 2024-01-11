Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.38. 377,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.13 and a 200 day moving average of $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.