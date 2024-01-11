Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.57. The stock had a trading volume of 407,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $181.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.81.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.