WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Trading Down 2%

Shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €1.92 ($2.11) and last traded at €1.92 ($2.11). Approximately 2,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.96 ($2.15).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $297.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is €1.92 and its 200 day moving average is €2.06.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

