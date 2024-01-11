WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $4.78-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.780-5.150 EPS.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC stock opened at $272.59 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $163.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

