WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $4.78-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.780-5.150 EPS.

WDFC stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.86. 12,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.71. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $163.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $20,289,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 49.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 36.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

