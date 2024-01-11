WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $4.78-$5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.780-5.150 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Up 15.2 %

WD-40 stock opened at $272.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $163.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in WD-40 by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

