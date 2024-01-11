Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 94.4% in December

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of WMLLF remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 125,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,859. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. Wealth Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

