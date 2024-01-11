Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WBS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

