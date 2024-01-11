WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

