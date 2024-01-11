Wedbush Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $180.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.91.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,149,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,079,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $187.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $5,571,628.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,148.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,204 shares of company stock valued at $118,004,221 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Coinbase Global by 79.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 35.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Coinbase Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

