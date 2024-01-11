Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Update

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 1,311.1% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WEGZY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,836. WEG has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

