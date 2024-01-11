Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $30.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BEN opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. RK Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 153,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

