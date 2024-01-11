West Bancorporation Inc. Buys 668 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after buying an additional 821,001 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.40. 345,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,652. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day moving average of $193.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

