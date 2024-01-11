West Bancorporation Inc. Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.30. 434,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,005. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.