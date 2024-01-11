West Bancorporation Inc. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,976,896. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

