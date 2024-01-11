West Bancorporation Inc. Has $9.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 6.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,689,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.68. 836,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,098. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.05.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

