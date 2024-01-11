West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stake Cut by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation makes up about 4.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc. owned about 2.54% of West Bancorporation worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 491,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of West Bancorporation stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.72. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $329.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.96. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded West Bancorporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

