West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 160 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of IJJ stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $116.78.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
