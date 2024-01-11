West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.95. 653,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,390. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

