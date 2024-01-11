West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 911 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,200.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $157,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IDV remained flat at $27.73 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 511,502 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.