West Bancorporation Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 66,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.99. 1,036,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,060. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

